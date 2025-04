Adityanath's Bulldozer Model: Just Governance or Hardline Politics?

In a candid interview, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath articulated his firm stance on governance, targeting illegal gatherings and misuse of religious and public spaces. Embracing a no-nonsense approach, Adityanath declared his commitment to equitable economic growth across communities without special dispensations.

Defending the state's contentious actions, like banning road prayers, he drew a line for religious discipline, indirectly criticizing minority appeasement policies. He also took a hard line against Waqf boards, accusing them of 'loot' and ineffective use of resources meant for community welfare.

On a national scale, Adityanath projected confidence in his administration's popularity and criticized political rivals like Congress for losing their foundational values. Emphasizing regional language integration, he underscored the importance of linguistic unity for national cohesion while promising economic parity by 2029-30.

(With inputs from agencies.)