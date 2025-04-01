Kerala's Tragic Landslides: A Year Later, Financial Aid and Recovery
The Kerala landslides in Wayanad claimed 298 lives last year. The central government sanctioned Rs 153.47 crore for relief efforts. A Post Disaster Need Assessment (PDNA) projected a need of Rs 2,219 crore for recovery, with significant damage in three Wayanad villages.
- Country:
- India
The catastrophe that struck Kerala's Wayanad district last year left a trail of devastation, with 298 people confirmed dead, as reported by the government to Parliament on Tuesday.
Addressing the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai disclosed that the central government sanctioned Rs 153.47 crore for relief efforts following an inter-ministerial report. This amount covers various costs, including IAF assistance for rescue operations and debris removal.
With sufficient funds in the state's SDRF account and a comprehensive Post Disaster Need Assessment estimating a recovery requirement of Rs 2,219 crore, Kerala faces a challenging path to rebuild from the tragedy that impacted villages in Wayanad last July.
(With inputs from agencies.)
