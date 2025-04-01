CBI Urged to Collaborate with Academia for Technological Crime Solutions

In a recent address, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw called on the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to forge partnerships with academic institutions and the industry. The minister emphasized the importance of combining legal and technological expertise to tackle modern crimes driven by rapid advancements in artificial intelligence and technology.

Speaking on the 62nd Foundation Day of the CBI, Vaishnaw highlighted the achievements of the Indian government over the past decade, including the infrastructure, growth programs, and innovation focus. He stressed the urgency for a 'techno-legal' approach to effectively address the challenges posed by new-age crimes.

CBI Director Praveen Sood reported a significant reduction in the agency's case backlog, marking an all-time low in pending cases. He also announced the launch of the Bharatpol portal, aimed at enhancing communication between law enforcement agencies internationally, and revealed an increase in operations against corrupt officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)