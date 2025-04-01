Judging With Empathy: Justice Chandra Dhari Singh's Reflections
Justice Chandra Dhari Singh emphasized the importance of empathy and wisdom in the judicial process, as he bid farewell to the Delhi High Court. He reflected on his journey and underscored the necessity for judges to remain true to the law while adapting to new social realities.
- Country:
- India
Justice Chandra Dhari Singh, in a heartfelt farewell from the Delhi High Court, highlighted that judging transcends mechanical execution. It requires a blend of empathy and wisdom, urging judges to adhere to the law while empathizing with those impacted by it.
Appointed as an additional judge at the Allahabad High Court in 2017 and becoming permanent in 2019, Singh moved to the Delhi High Court in 2021. His recent transfer back to Allahabad was marked by emotional tributes from peers, who praised his dedication and humane approach.
Concerns about the judiciary's current perception were raised during the farewell event, calling for renewed efforts to rebuild public trust. Justice Singh's departure highlighted the broader challenges faced by the legal system, encouraging unity and integrity within the profession.
(With inputs from agencies.)
