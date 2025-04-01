Left Menu

Judging With Empathy: Justice Chandra Dhari Singh's Reflections

Justice Chandra Dhari Singh emphasized the importance of empathy and wisdom in the judicial process, as he bid farewell to the Delhi High Court. He reflected on his journey and underscored the necessity for judges to remain true to the law while adapting to new social realities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 20:30 IST
Judging With Empathy: Justice Chandra Dhari Singh's Reflections
  • Country:
  • India

Justice Chandra Dhari Singh, in a heartfelt farewell from the Delhi High Court, highlighted that judging transcends mechanical execution. It requires a blend of empathy and wisdom, urging judges to adhere to the law while empathizing with those impacted by it.

Appointed as an additional judge at the Allahabad High Court in 2017 and becoming permanent in 2019, Singh moved to the Delhi High Court in 2021. His recent transfer back to Allahabad was marked by emotional tributes from peers, who praised his dedication and humane approach.

Concerns about the judiciary's current perception were raised during the farewell event, calling for renewed efforts to rebuild public trust. Justice Singh's departure highlighted the broader challenges faced by the legal system, encouraging unity and integrity within the profession.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025