Myanmar Quake: NDRF Battles Against Pancake Collapse

In the aftermath of a devastating earthquake in Myanmar, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is grappling with 'pancake' collapses of buildings. This type of collapse poses a significant challenge to rescuers as they work tirelessly to recover anyone trapped beneath the rubble.

Operating in Mandalay, the NDRF has so far retrieved 16 bodies but remains committed to finding survivors. The task is monumental due to the structural failures, which require heavy equipment to clear debris.

India's response, named 'Operation Brahma', has seen the dispatch of 80 rescuers and necessary supplies to assist Myanmar. Reports indicate 2,719 deaths, with thousands more injured or missing, highlighting the scale of the crisis.

