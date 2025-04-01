Myanmar Quake: NDRF Battles Against Pancake Collapse
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) faces a challenging rescue operation in quake-hit Myanmar as buildings have collapsed in a 'pancake' fashion. Despite recovering 16 bodies, teams continue to search for survivors in Mandalay. India has also launched 'Operation Brahma' to provide aid.
- Country:
- India
In the aftermath of a devastating earthquake in Myanmar, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is grappling with 'pancake' collapses of buildings. This type of collapse poses a significant challenge to rescuers as they work tirelessly to recover anyone trapped beneath the rubble.
Operating in Mandalay, the NDRF has so far retrieved 16 bodies but remains committed to finding survivors. The task is monumental due to the structural failures, which require heavy equipment to clear debris.
India's response, named 'Operation Brahma', has seen the dispatch of 80 rescuers and necessary supplies to assist Myanmar. Reports indicate 2,719 deaths, with thousands more injured or missing, highlighting the scale of the crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
It is our policy to be the first responder: MEA on Operation Brahma.
India Extends Lifeline: 'Operation Brahma' to Aid Quake-Hit Myanmar
India's Operation Brahma: Aid Flow to Quake-Hit Myanmar
Operation Brahma: India's Swift Response to Myanmar's Earthquake Crisis
India's ambassador in Myanmar currently in Nay Pyi Taw to coordinate relief efforts: MEA on Operation Brahma.