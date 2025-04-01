Left Menu

Bhubaneswar Brawl: Police Personnel Attacked, Two Arrested

Two individuals, Debabrata Nayak and Bidesi Nayak, were arrested for attacking police officers in Bhubaneswar after a property dispute led to a brawl. The incident involved locals assaulting the police with stones and lathis, injuring several officers. An investigation is ongoing, and further legal actions are expected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-04-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 21:40 IST
Bhubaneswar Brawl: Police Personnel Attacked, Two Arrested
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two individuals have been arrested in Bhubaneswar following an attack on police personnel, linked to a property dispute clash. The accused, Debabrata Nayak (27) and Bidesi Nayak (40), allegedly participated in a violent confrontation that left officers injured.

Late on Sunday, law enforcement responded to a disturbance in the Banadurgasahi area involving two feuding families over a property. As officers attempted to manage the situation, they were met with hostility from locals wielding lathis and stones.

The altercation saw significant damage, including the police vehicle being vandalized. Despite escaping with injuries, the officers highlighted the life-threatening nature of the attack. Investigations are continuing, with legal proceedings anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025