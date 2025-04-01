Bhubaneswar Brawl: Police Personnel Attacked, Two Arrested

Two individuals have been arrested in Bhubaneswar following an attack on police personnel, linked to a property dispute clash. The accused, Debabrata Nayak (27) and Bidesi Nayak (40), allegedly participated in a violent confrontation that left officers injured.

Late on Sunday, law enforcement responded to a disturbance in the Banadurgasahi area involving two feuding families over a property. As officers attempted to manage the situation, they were met with hostility from locals wielding lathis and stones.

The altercation saw significant damage, including the police vehicle being vandalized. Despite escaping with injuries, the officers highlighted the life-threatening nature of the attack. Investigations are continuing, with legal proceedings anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)