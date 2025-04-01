Bihar Bureaucrats: Assets Disclosed, Wealth and Transparency Unveiled

Bihar Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena's latest asset disclosure reveals he possesses Rs 60,000 in cash and Rs 37.04 lakh in bank deposits, without owning a car. This information is part of the assets disclosure initiative by the Bihar government.

The mandate requires all bureaucrats in Bihar to disclose their financial assets and liabilities before the financial year's end. Such transparency is aimed at maintaining accountability among public servants. Meena's wife possesses gold and silver jewelry, and the couple's properties include flats in Jaipur and Gautam Nagar, Delhi.

Other bureaucrats' disclosures include Bihar's Director General of Police Vinay Kumar, who reported no cash and a car, while Patna SSP Avkash Kumar has Rs 35,000 in cash. This initiative is part of an effort to ensure transparency and good governance across the state's bureaucratic ranks.

