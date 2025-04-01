Left Menu

Bihar Bureaucrats: Assets Disclosed, Wealth and Transparency Unveiled

Bihar Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena disclosed Rs 60,000 in cash and Rs 37.04 lakh in bank deposits, with no car ownership. His wife holds gold and silver jewelry. The Bihar government mandates such disclosures from bureaucrats annually, with details available on the official website.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 01-04-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 21:42 IST
Bihar Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena
Bihar Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena's latest asset disclosure reveals he possesses Rs 60,000 in cash and Rs 37.04 lakh in bank deposits, without owning a car. This information is part of the assets disclosure initiative by the Bihar government.

The mandate requires all bureaucrats in Bihar to disclose their financial assets and liabilities before the financial year's end. Such transparency is aimed at maintaining accountability among public servants. Meena's wife possesses gold and silver jewelry, and the couple's properties include flats in Jaipur and Gautam Nagar, Delhi.

Other bureaucrats' disclosures include Bihar's Director General of Police Vinay Kumar, who reported no cash and a car, while Patna SSP Avkash Kumar has Rs 35,000 in cash. This initiative is part of an effort to ensure transparency and good governance across the state's bureaucratic ranks.

