Judge Denies J&J's $9 Billion Talc Settlement Plan

A US bankruptcy court judge has denied Johnson & Johnson's proposed settlement plan for talc-related lawsuits. The $9 billion settlement aimed to resolve claims tied to ovarian and gynecological cancers. J&J will now return to the civil law system to address these claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-04-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 22:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant legal development, a US bankruptcy court judge has rejected Johnson & Johnson's proposed $9 billion settlement linked to talc-related lawsuits, marking another hurdle for the company.

The settlement sought to resolve extensive litigation claims related to ovarian and other gynecological cancers attributed to their talc products. J&J subsidiary Red River Talc LLC filed the Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan but faced objections due to issues with the voter solicitation process.

J&J expressed disappointment but affirmed its decision not to appeal, opting instead to contest the claims in civil courts. The litigation has impacted J&J's sales, leading to the cessation of talc-based baby powder sales worldwide.

