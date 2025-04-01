Judge Denies J&J's $9 Billion Talc Settlement Plan

In a significant legal development, a US bankruptcy court judge has rejected Johnson & Johnson's proposed $9 billion settlement linked to talc-related lawsuits, marking another hurdle for the company.

The settlement sought to resolve extensive litigation claims related to ovarian and other gynecological cancers attributed to their talc products. J&J subsidiary Red River Talc LLC filed the Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan but faced objections due to issues with the voter solicitation process.

J&J expressed disappointment but affirmed its decision not to appeal, opting instead to contest the claims in civil courts. The litigation has impacted J&J's sales, leading to the cessation of talc-based baby powder sales worldwide.

