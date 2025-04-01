Left Menu

Waqf Bill Sparks Parliamentary Showdown

The Lok Sabha will debate the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, with the government pushing for its passage despite opposition claims of unconstitutionality. The NDA majority in the Lok Sabha is likely to ensure its passage, while the opposition unites in resistance, alleging the bill targets Muslim religious freedom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 22:09 IST
Waqf Bill Sparks Parliamentary Showdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Lok Sabha is set to engage in a heated debate over the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill on Wednesday. With eight hours allocated for discussion in both Houses, the government is determined to pass the bill, facing fierce opposition that labels it unconstitutional.

The NDA, supported by its major constituents like the TDP and JD(U), has a commanding numerical strength in the Lok Sabha, making the bill's passage likely. Despite initial reservations, these allies have aligned with the government following adjustments in the bill as per a parliamentary committee's suggestions.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties, under the INDIA bloc, are united in their strategy to counter the bill. Criticism centers on allegations that the bill curtails Muslim religious rights. As debate looms, senior BJP figures, including Home Minister Amit Shah, are expected to make their stand clear during deliberations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025