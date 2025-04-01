Waqf Bill Sparks Parliamentary Showdown
The Lok Sabha will debate the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, with the government pushing for its passage despite opposition claims of unconstitutionality. The NDA majority in the Lok Sabha is likely to ensure its passage, while the opposition unites in resistance, alleging the bill targets Muslim religious freedom.
The Lok Sabha is set to engage in a heated debate over the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill on Wednesday. With eight hours allocated for discussion in both Houses, the government is determined to pass the bill, facing fierce opposition that labels it unconstitutional.
The NDA, supported by its major constituents like the TDP and JD(U), has a commanding numerical strength in the Lok Sabha, making the bill's passage likely. Despite initial reservations, these allies have aligned with the government following adjustments in the bill as per a parliamentary committee's suggestions.
Meanwhile, the opposition parties, under the INDIA bloc, are united in their strategy to counter the bill. Criticism centers on allegations that the bill curtails Muslim religious rights. As debate looms, senior BJP figures, including Home Minister Amit Shah, are expected to make their stand clear during deliberations.
