Tragedy Unfolds in Delhi: A Child's Life Lost Over a TV Remote

In northwest Delhi, a seven-year-old girl was tragically killed by Ranjeet Singh, a friend of her father, after a dispute over a TV remote. Ranjeet, under the influence of alcohol, struck the child fatally. He has been apprehended by the police and confessed to the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 22:10 IST
In a chilling incident in northwest Delhi's Swaroop Nagar, a seven-year-old girl lost her life allegedly at the hands of her father's friend. Ranjeet Singh, aged 35, reportedly killed the child following an altercation over a TV remote control, police confirmed on Tuesday.

According to law enforcement, Singh, who resides in Bhatha Road and hails from Bihar, works in the local industrial area. The tragic event unfurled on Sunday when authorities responded to a gathering in J-Block, Khadda Colony, finding the girl's lifeless body.

While no immediate signs of sexual assault were noted, the body has been reserved for a post-mortem examination. Singh was tracked and apprehended in Narela, and confessed to the crime, as police further investigate this heart-wrenching case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

