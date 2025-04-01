Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Firecracker Factory Blast in Gujarat
A powerful explosion at an unlicensed firecracker factory in Banaskantha, Gujarat, killed at least 21 people and injured six. The blast destroyed the godown, leading to a slab collapse that crushed many, including children. Authorities are investigating, and ex gratia payments have been announced for the victims' families.
- Country:
- India
A devastating explosion rocked a godown in Banaskantha district, Gujarat, killing at least 21, including children and women, and injuring six others. The blast occurred at approximately 9:45 AM, flattening the illegal firecracker storage facility. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.
Emergency teams, including fire services and the State Disaster Response Force, swiftly responded to the scene. Local administration officials confirmed that the warehouse had been operating without a renewed licence since December 31, 2024. Police have registered an FIR and initiated a Special Investigation Team to probe the cause of the blast.
Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed their condolences and announced financial aid for the victims' families. Opposition parties criticized the state government for its alleged negligence. The incident highlights the pressing need for stricter regulation of illegal industrial activities in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- explosion
- firecracker
- Gujarat
- blast
- godown
- factory
- illegal
- deceased
- investigation
- emergency
ALSO READ
Delhi Police Crack Down on Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals with Forged Documents
Uttarakhand Authorities Crack Down on Illegal Madrasas
Controversy Surrounds MP's Alleged Illegal Construction
Assam's Firm Stand on Illegal Infiltration: 15 Bangladeshi Nationals Deported
Tensions Flare: Pakistan Urged to Vacate 'Illegally' Occupied Territories