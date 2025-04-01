Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Firecracker Factory Blast in Gujarat

A devastating explosion rocked a godown in Banaskantha district, Gujarat, killing at least 21, including children and women, and injuring six others. The blast occurred at approximately 9:45 AM, flattening the illegal firecracker storage facility. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

Emergency teams, including fire services and the State Disaster Response Force, swiftly responded to the scene. Local administration officials confirmed that the warehouse had been operating without a renewed licence since December 31, 2024. Police have registered an FIR and initiated a Special Investigation Team to probe the cause of the blast.

Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed their condolences and announced financial aid for the victims' families. Opposition parties criticized the state government for its alleged negligence. The incident highlights the pressing need for stricter regulation of illegal industrial activities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)