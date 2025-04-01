Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Firecracker Factory Blast in Gujarat

A powerful explosion at an unlicensed firecracker factory in Banaskantha, Gujarat, killed at least 21 people and injured six. The blast destroyed the godown, leading to a slab collapse that crushed many, including children. Authorities are investigating, and ex gratia payments have been announced for the victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palanpur | Updated: 01-04-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 22:54 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Firecracker Factory Blast in Gujarat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating explosion rocked a godown in Banaskantha district, Gujarat, killing at least 21, including children and women, and injuring six others. The blast occurred at approximately 9:45 AM, flattening the illegal firecracker storage facility. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

Emergency teams, including fire services and the State Disaster Response Force, swiftly responded to the scene. Local administration officials confirmed that the warehouse had been operating without a renewed licence since December 31, 2024. Police have registered an FIR and initiated a Special Investigation Team to probe the cause of the blast.

Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed their condolences and announced financial aid for the victims' families. Opposition parties criticized the state government for its alleged negligence. The incident highlights the pressing need for stricter regulation of illegal industrial activities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025