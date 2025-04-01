Left Menu

Exodus and Allegations: Awami League Leaders Flee Amidst Political Turmoil

Mahfuj Alam, the Bangladesh interim government's Information Advisor, claimed that over one lakh members of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League have fled to India. Alam accused Hasina of leveraging enforced disappearances to eliminate electoral opposition. Investigations have been launched, and warrants issued against those involved, as political tensions escalate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 01-04-2025 23:57 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 23:57 IST
Exodus and Allegations: Awami League Leaders Flee Amidst Political Turmoil
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a striking revelation, Mahfuj Alam, Information Advisor for Bangladesh's interim government, announced that more than one lakh members of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League have fled to India. This statement was made during an Eid gathering attended by families of individuals allegedly disappeared or killed under Hasina's rule, as reported by bdnews24.com.

Alam criticized Hasina's regime, accusing her of orchestrating enforced disappearances and murders as revenge for her parents' assassination, according to the state-run news agency BSS. He highlighted that the apex of these disappearances occurred in 2013 and 2014 amid struggles for voting rights, claiming these actions served to undermine the electoral system.

Steps are being taken by the interim government, as a commission investigates the disappearances, leading to arrest warrants against multiple individuals. Furthermore, Alam argued that state institutions were misused to brand rival political entities as terrorists and militants before their eradication. He condemned Hasina's alleged conspiracy against Bangladesh from within India, framing the Awami League as a 'mafia group' and vowed they wouldn't regain political strength in the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025