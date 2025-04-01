Exodus and Allegations: Awami League Leaders Flee Amidst Political Turmoil

In a striking revelation, Mahfuj Alam, Information Advisor for Bangladesh's interim government, announced that more than one lakh members of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League have fled to India. This statement was made during an Eid gathering attended by families of individuals allegedly disappeared or killed under Hasina's rule, as reported by bdnews24.com.

Alam criticized Hasina's regime, accusing her of orchestrating enforced disappearances and murders as revenge for her parents' assassination, according to the state-run news agency BSS. He highlighted that the apex of these disappearances occurred in 2013 and 2014 amid struggles for voting rights, claiming these actions served to undermine the electoral system.

Steps are being taken by the interim government, as a commission investigates the disappearances, leading to arrest warrants against multiple individuals. Furthermore, Alam argued that state institutions were misused to brand rival political entities as terrorists and militants before their eradication. He condemned Hasina's alleged conspiracy against Bangladesh from within India, framing the Awami League as a 'mafia group' and vowed they wouldn't regain political strength in the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)