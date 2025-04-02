New Jersey Judge Keeps Mahmoud Khalil's Deportation Case Local

A federal judge has decided that the deportation case of Columbia University protester, Mahmoud Khalil, should remain in New Jersey. This move blocks the Trump administration's attempt to shift proceedings to Louisiana.

Judge Michael Farbiarz emphasized New Jersey's jurisdiction since Khalil was detained there when his lawyers filed a Habeas Corpus petition. His decision challenges the government's position, allowing Khalil's legal team to argue for his release in the state.

This ruling prevents the case from potentially reaching Louisiana's conservative appeals court, which could have influenced outcomes for Khalil and other noncitizen activists facing deportation.

(With inputs from agencies.)