Judge Blocks Quick Firings of Federal Workers Amid Legal Showdown

A federal judge in Baltimore has ruled against the Trump administration's attempt to swiftly terminate approximately 24,500 probationary federal employees across 19 states and Washington, D.C., insisting on compliance with established procedures for mass layoffs. U.S. District Judge James Bredar's ruling narrows an initial nationwide injunction, mandating the reinstatement of workers in states that challenged the firings.

Judge Bredar's decision, which follows a March 13 preliminary ruling deeming the firings likely illegal, highlights the requirement for federal agencies to notify states and local governments prior to widespread employee terminations. While Bredar can only mandate reinstatement in Democratic-led states involved in the lawsuit, the legal battle persists, with the Trump administration appealing his decision.

The ongoing case, affecting many federal employees residing in the Washington, D.C. area, as well as populous states like California, New York, and Illinois, faces further judicial scrutiny. While a U.S. appeals court recently upheld Bredar's ruling, a Trump-appointed judge voiced concern over its nationwide implications, adding complexity to the appeals process.

(With inputs from agencies.)