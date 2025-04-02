Epic Showdown: Wisconsin's Supreme Court Battle

Wisconsin witnessed an extraordinary turnout in its Supreme Court race, driven by high-profile endorsements from political giants and business moguls. The election, featuring candidates supported by Trump and Musk, became a symbol of national political tensions.

The contest, which could impact election-related laws, saw record-breaking spending, highlighting its significance. Early voting surpassed previous benchmarks, indicating the race's crucial role in deciding the court's ideological balance.

Billionaire Elon Musk's involvement drew criticism and support, with both candidates addressing concerns about external influence. Voters, urged by Musk on election day, navigated severe weather and power outages, ensuring the state's pivotal role in shaping future judicial decisions.

