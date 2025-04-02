Amid Quake Chaos: Myanmar's Junta Fires Warning Shots at Aid Convoy
Myanmar's junta fired warning shots at a Chinese Red Cross aid convoy in a conflict zone, complicating relief efforts after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake. The disaster has left thousands dead and injured. Aid organizations challenge the junta for unrestricted access to deliver aid amid ongoing civil war.
02-04-2025
In the aftermath of Myanmar's devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake, relief efforts face serious hurdles. The junta recently admitted to firing warning shots at a Chinese Red Cross convoy, citing unreported entry into a conflict zone.
With civil war complicating aid delivery, the international community is demanding unfettered access to affected areas where thousands are dead and injured.
The United Nations has dedicated $12 million for emergency aid, yet challenges persist, especially in hard-hit Sagaing, predominantly controlled by resistance groups.
(With inputs from agencies.)
