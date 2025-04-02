Amid Quake Chaos: Myanmar's Junta Fires Warning Shots at Aid Convoy

In the aftermath of Myanmar's devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake, relief efforts face serious hurdles. The junta recently admitted to firing warning shots at a Chinese Red Cross convoy, citing unreported entry into a conflict zone.

With civil war complicating aid delivery, the international community is demanding unfettered access to affected areas where thousands are dead and injured.

The United Nations has dedicated $12 million for emergency aid, yet challenges persist, especially in hard-hit Sagaing, predominantly controlled by resistance groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)