Driver Arrested in Fatal Hit-and-Run Incident

In a recent development, police have apprehended Sameer Kad for his involvement in a fatal hit-and-run incident that led to the death of 49-year-old Sujit Kumar Singh.

The accident occurred in the Undri area when Singh, on his morning walk, was struck by Kad's vehicle, propelling him against a roadside wall. Singh died instantly from the impact.

Though Kad was not under the influence, he fled the scene with his wife. Investigations leveraged CCTV footage to track down Kad, whose registration details led to his arrest early Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)