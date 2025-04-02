Controversy Over Waqf (Amendment) Bill: A Political Clash
Kailash Vijayvargiya criticized opposition for opposing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, citing appeasement policies. The bill, introduced by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, aims to enhance Waqf properties' functioning and transparency. Vijayvargiya claimed it would benefit Muslims and free the Waqf Board from factional control.
- Country:
- India
Kailash Vijayvargiya, a BJP leader from Madhya Pradesh, has taken a firm stance against opposition parties over their resistance to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. He accuses them of pursuing appeasement politics, which stifle necessary legislative changes.
The bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, intends to streamline the administration of Waqf properties, solving current issues with a technology-driven approach.
Vijayvargiya expressed confidence that the changes would ultimately benefit the Muslim community and liberate the Waqf Board from the grip of entrenched factions. However, he criticized the Congress for allegedly prioritizing vote bank politics over meaningful reform.
(With inputs from agencies.)
