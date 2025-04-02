Bhiwandi Embraces QR Code Revolution for Better Governance

The Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) in Thane district is setting a benchmark in governance with the launch of a QR code-based smart grievance redressal system. This forward-thinking initiative represents a leap towards transparent and efficient service delivery for its citizens.

Residents can now conveniently file and monitor civic complaints using their smartphones, eliminating cumbersome bureaucracy and frequent trips to municipal offices. The QR code system allows Bhiwandi's citizens to engage in real-time tracking of their grievances, enhancing accountability and fostering trust in the administration.

This development is a part of the 'Sukar Jeevanman' initiative and aligns with promises made in the BNCMC's 2025-26 budget. By embracing digital solutions, the corporation is paving the way for a more responsive governance framework, significantly improving the municipality's commitment to good governance and efficient civic services.

