Massive Cannabis Seizure: Jhansi Police Nab Smugglers

Jhansi police seized over 100 kg of illegal cannabis from two smugglers transporting it from Odisha to Punjab. The cannabis, worth over Rs 25 lakh, was hidden in a truck chassis. The accused have been arrested and face charges under the NDPS Act. Investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhansi | Updated: 02-04-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 16:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant drug bust, Jhansi police successfully intercepted more than 100 kilograms of illegal cannabis, intended for transportation from Odisha to Punjab. The contraband was valued at over Rs 25 lakh.

The operation led to the arrest of two individuals, Krishna and Ranbir, found with 113 kg of cannabis packed in 114 packets, ingeniously concealed inside their truck's chassis.

A routine check by Badagaon police and a special team facilitated the capture. The accused have been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, with ongoing investigations to identify further accomplices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

