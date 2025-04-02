Left Menu

Immigration Bill 2025: Controversial Steps Towards 'Fortress India'

The Immigration and Foreigners Bill 2025 has sparked controversy in India, with Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi and others opposing its provisions. Critics argue it gives excessive power to officials and promotes discrimination against foreigners, while supporters claim it's a necessary measure for national security.

Updated: 02-04-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 16:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: thebluediamondgallery.com
  • Country:
  • India

The contentious Immigration and Foreigners Bill 2025 has ignited a fierce debate in India, as Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi strongly opposed the legislation in the Rajya Sabha, highlighting its potential for abuse and discrimination. Passed by the Lok Sabha on March 27, the bill faces fierce criticism for its extensive powers and lack of oversight.

Singhvi condemned the bill as a tool for an overreaching government, designed to foster fear among foreigners and undermine their rights under the Indian Constitution. He argued for significant changes, warning that the bill enables a toxic environment of distrust and harassment, reducing foreigners to mere suspicious subjects.

Despite the opposition's call for further scrutiny, Home Minister Amit Shah dismissed demands for the bill's referral to a parliamentary panel. Supporters, including BJP's Rekha Sharma, laud the bill as essential for securing India's borders and preserving its cultural heritage, stirring a pivotal conversation on immigration policies in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

