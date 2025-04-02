SAPS Intensifies Probe into Alleged Rape of Seven-Year-Old in Matatiele

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has placed the Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offenses (FCS) unit at the forefront of the investigation into the tragic alleged rape of a seven-year-old girl in Matatiele, Eastern Cape. SAPS National Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, tasked the specialized unit to ensure a thorough and detailed investigation is carried out with due diligence.

The FCS unit, which has a network of 176 operational units across the country, focuses on gender-based violence (GBV), femicide, sexual offenses involving women and children, and crimes related to vulnerable groups, including electronic crimes. The national police force has placed great emphasis on addressing cases of this nature, highlighting their commitment to tackling sexual violence and crimes against minors.

Major General Mmantsheke Lekhele, head of the FCS unit, met with the investigating team to oversee the investigation process. This was done to ensure that all aspects of the case are carefully handled, particularly focusing on the preservation of crucial evidence, which is essential to secure a successful prosecution. In light of the seriousness of the crime, the FCS team will be working in close coordination with other stakeholders involved in the case.

Additionally, the SAPS confirmed that they are investigating two separate rape cases involving minors in the Eastern Cape. The incidents occurred in October and November of last year, and both suspects have already been identified and arrested. These cases, like the Matatiele case, have garnered significant attention on social media platforms, with calls for swift justice in the aftermath of the assaults. The Ministry of Police has assured the public that law enforcement is handling these cases with the urgency and seriousness they demand.

Major General Lekhele has also coordinated meetings with key stakeholders such as the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), to ensure that justice is delivered and the case is brought to a fair and swift conclusion. The SAPS has reiterated that bringing criminals to justice and putting perpetrators behind bars remains a critical priority, particularly in cases of sexual violence and child abuse.

In a statement, the SAPS expressed its unwavering commitment to the investigation, stating, “Justice will prevail, and those found guilty of any offense will be held accountable for their actions.” The police further emphasized the importance of social media responsibility when reporting on sensitive matters such as these, urging the public to ensure that the case is treated with the care and respect it deserves.

The SAPS also announced that a comprehensive report will be released upon the conclusion of the investigation, led by the Component Head for the FCS unit. Law enforcement authorities have promised transparency throughout the process, assuring the nation that they are doing everything in their power to ensure justice for the victims and their families.

As the investigation progresses, the public is encouraged to remain patient and allow the legal system to do its work, with authorities stressing that any premature or irresponsible reporting could harm the integrity of the investigation.

This tragic incident serves as a reminder of the ongoing need to address gender-based violence and crimes against minors in South Africa, with law enforcement agencies working tirelessly to bring offenders to justice. The SAPS's actions in Matatiele and across the Eastern Cape underline their dedication to safeguarding the rights and well-being of South Africa’s most vulnerable citizens, particularly women and children.