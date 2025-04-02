Left Menu

Haryana Pushes for Complete Aadhaar Penetration

Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi led a meeting focused on achieving full Aadhaar coverage across the state. Directives included activating enrolment kits, conducting school camps, promoting digital platforms, and implementing Aadhaar-based authentication and attendance systems, targeting full enrolment for children under five.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-04-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 17:43 IST
Haryana Pushes for Complete Aadhaar Penetration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards digital empowerment, Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi chaired a critical meeting aimed at ensuring 100 per cent Aadhaar penetration in the state. The meeting focused on streamlining processes to facilitate seamless Aadhaar enrolment across all sectors.

Rastogi urged state departments and financial institutions to activate Aadhaar enrolment kits immediately, stressing the importance of optimal resource utilization. He also proposed special camps in educational institutions to make Aadhaar registration easier for students.

Highlighting the role of Aadhaar in authentication, Rastogi instructed departments to employ Aadhaar-based attendance systems and targeted efforts to enroll children, particularly those aged 0-5. This involves collaboration between various departments to utilize existing infrastructure efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025