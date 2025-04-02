Haryana Pushes for Complete Aadhaar Penetration
Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi led a meeting focused on achieving full Aadhaar coverage across the state. Directives included activating enrolment kits, conducting school camps, promoting digital platforms, and implementing Aadhaar-based authentication and attendance systems, targeting full enrolment for children under five.
In a significant move towards digital empowerment, Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi chaired a critical meeting aimed at ensuring 100 per cent Aadhaar penetration in the state. The meeting focused on streamlining processes to facilitate seamless Aadhaar enrolment across all sectors.
Rastogi urged state departments and financial institutions to activate Aadhaar enrolment kits immediately, stressing the importance of optimal resource utilization. He also proposed special camps in educational institutions to make Aadhaar registration easier for students.
Highlighting the role of Aadhaar in authentication, Rastogi instructed departments to employ Aadhaar-based attendance systems and targeted efforts to enroll children, particularly those aged 0-5. This involves collaboration between various departments to utilize existing infrastructure efficiently.
