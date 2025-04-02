Germany Advocates for Peaceful Dialogue Over Taiwan Issue

Germany's foreign ministry has stressed the need for peaceful dialogue to maintain stability in the Taiwan Strait, amid rising tensions in the region. On Wednesday, the ministry stated that any change to Taiwan's status must occur through mutual understanding and non-violent means.

This call for diplomacy comes in response to recent military activities conducted by China near Taiwan's coast. The exercises, involving long-range live-fire drills in the East China Sea, have raised international concerns about potential escalations.

Germany's warning highlights the broader geopolitical implications of shifting dynamics in the Taiwan Strait, as tensions continue to brew between China and Taiwan.

