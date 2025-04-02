Controversy Erupts Over Waqf Amendment Bill: Religious Freedom or Political Diversion?

The Waqf Amendment Bill has ignited heated debate, with Jharkhand Congress president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh condemning it as a violation of Muslims' religious freedom. Kamlesh claims the Bill distracts from pressing national issues such as unemployment and inflation.

Critics argue the Bill undermines the authority of Muslims over Waqf boards, enabling government control of Waqf assets. Former state Congress president Rajesh Thakur accused the BJP of fostering division and hatred through the amendment, introduced without stakeholder consultation.

Meanwhile, Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju insists the Bill, designed by a Joint Parliamentary Committee, focuses solely on property management. Supporters, including Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi, assert it promotes transparency and benefits the Muslim community, while cautioning against misinformation from opposing parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)