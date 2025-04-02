Left Menu

Escalation in Gaza: Israel's Expanding Military Operation

Israel's military is expanding its operation in Gaza, seizing large areas while overnight strikes have killed over 40 people, including children. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz stated the operation aims to crush militants and create extensive buffer zones. Criticism rises as humanitarian conditions worsen and hostage negotiations remain urgent.

Escalation in Gaza: Israel's Expanding Military Operation
In a significant escalation of conflict, Israel is expanding its military operation in the Gaza Strip, with the Defence Minister announcing plans to seize 'large areas' for security purposes.

Overnight airstrikes by Israel targeted Hamas positions, resulting in over 40 deaths, many of whom were civilians, including children. The Israeli government, under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, aims to establish extensive security control over the territory.

Humanitarian groups continue to express concerns about the deteriorating conditions as massive evacuation efforts are underway and hostilities intensify. Hostage negotiations remain critical, with urgency voiced by affected families.

