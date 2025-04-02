Left Menu

Legal Tug-of-War Over Hyderabad Land Sparks Environmental Concerns

The Telangana High Court directed a halt to all activities on a 400-acre land near the University of Hyderabad, which is under legal scrutiny. Petitioners argue the land's industrial allocation violates environmental laws, while the state claims its rightful use. Protests and legal debates continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-04-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 18:50 IST
The Telangana High Court temporarily halted all activities on a disputed 400-acre land parcel near the University of Hyderabad, responding to legal challenges over its environmental impact.

A bench led by Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Renuka Yara addressed a series of public interest litigations (PILs) demanding the suspension of tree-clearing at the Kancha Gachibowli site.

Petitioners argue the allocation to Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) breaches the Forest Conservation Act, though the government defends its industrial purpose.

(With inputs from agencies.)

