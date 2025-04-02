Left Menu

Unauthorized Adventure: American Arrested for Illicit Exploration of North Sentinel Island

A US citizen, Mykhailo Viktorovych Polyakov, was arrested for entering the restricted North Sentinel Island without permission. Despite planning his journey meticulously, including offering gifts to the Sentinelese, Polyakov attracted attention upon his return, leading to his arrest under various regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portblair | Updated: 02-04-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 19:20 IST
Unauthorized Adventure: American Arrested for Illicit Exploration of North Sentinel Island
  • Country:
  • India

A US citizen was apprehended in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands for allegedly breaching the restricted zone around North Sentinel Island. The individual, Mykhailo Viktorovych Polyakov, 24, is accused of unauthorized entry into this sensitive area, law enforcement officials confirmed on Wednesday.

Polyakov reportedly journeyed to North Sentinel Island on March 29, launching from Kurma Dera beach. With minimalist 'offerings' of a coconut and cola intended for the Sentinelese tribe, he reached the island's northeastern shore but reportedly encountered no one. His actions were captured on a GoPro camera, which he used to document the excursion.

Authorities reported that he executed his plan with precision, employing GPS for navigation and collecting environmental samples. He later returned to the mainland, where his activities drew local scrutiny, culminating in his arrest. Polyakov, familiar with the Andaman Islands, had previously attempted to visit restricted areas, leading to his current legal predicament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025