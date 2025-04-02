Unauthorized Adventure: American Arrested for Illicit Exploration of North Sentinel Island

A US citizen was apprehended in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands for allegedly breaching the restricted zone around North Sentinel Island. The individual, Mykhailo Viktorovych Polyakov, 24, is accused of unauthorized entry into this sensitive area, law enforcement officials confirmed on Wednesday.

Polyakov reportedly journeyed to North Sentinel Island on March 29, launching from Kurma Dera beach. With minimalist 'offerings' of a coconut and cola intended for the Sentinelese tribe, he reached the island's northeastern shore but reportedly encountered no one. His actions were captured on a GoPro camera, which he used to document the excursion.

Authorities reported that he executed his plan with precision, employing GPS for navigation and collecting environmental samples. He later returned to the mainland, where his activities drew local scrutiny, culminating in his arrest. Polyakov, familiar with the Andaman Islands, had previously attempted to visit restricted areas, leading to his current legal predicament.

