Illegal Entry Crackdown: Bangladeshi Nationals Sentenced in Udupi

In a significant crackdown on illegal immigration, ten Bangladeshi nationals have been sentenced to two years in prison by a Udupi court. Each has also been fined Rs 10,000 for entering the country illegally and residing within the region.

The verdict was announced by the Chief Judicial Magistrate on December 8, following the arrest of the immigrants who were found inside the jurisdiction of Malpe police station.

The case first came to light on October 11, 2024, when Malpe police grew suspicious of seven individuals seen with luggage near Malpe Vadabhandeshwar bus stand. Investigations revealed they held fake Aadhaar card documents and had traveled from Bangladesh to Hooda, Paduthonse village. Three more immigrants were later arrested.

