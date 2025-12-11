Left Menu

Chinese National Sentenced for Illegal Entry into India

A Chinese national, Peng Minhui, was sentenced to one year in prison and fined Rs 5,000 by an Indian court for illegally entering the country from Nepal. The case dates back to January 14 when he was apprehended by police at the Sonauli border.

A local court has handed a one-year prison sentence to a Chinese national for illegally crossing into India from Nepal. The sentence was delivered by Chief Judicial Magistrate Mukesh Yadav.

Peng Minhui, hailing from Dongtao City Longshan Nation Hunan Province, China, was also fined Rs 5,000. The incident dates back to January 14 when police at the Sonauli border apprehended a suspect entering from Nepal.

Upon interrogation, Peng Minhui disclosed his journey from Nepal without proper visa documentation. Consequently, the police filed a chargesheet under The Foreigners Act. During the trial, he was found guilty. If the fine is not paid, an additional three months of imprisonment will be served.

