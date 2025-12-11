Chinese National Sentenced for Illegal Entry into India

A local court has handed a one-year prison sentence to a Chinese national for illegally crossing into India from Nepal. The sentence was delivered by Chief Judicial Magistrate Mukesh Yadav.

Peng Minhui, hailing from Dongtao City Longshan Nation Hunan Province, China, was also fined Rs 5,000. The incident dates back to January 14 when police at the Sonauli border apprehended a suspect entering from Nepal.

Upon interrogation, Peng Minhui disclosed his journey from Nepal without proper visa documentation. Consequently, the police filed a chargesheet under The Foreigners Act. During the trial, he was found guilty. If the fine is not paid, an additional three months of imprisonment will be served.

