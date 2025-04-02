Amit Shah Debunks Myths Around Waqf Bill
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the Lok Sabha, clarifying misconceptions surrounding the Waqf amendment bill. He emphasized that the inclusion of non-Muslims in Waqf councils is administrative, not religious interference. Shah criticized fear-mongering tactics as attempts to create vote banks by misleading minorities.
- Country:
- India
During a session in the Lok Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed concerns regarding the Waqf amendment bill, denouncing claims that it interferes with religious matters of the Muslim community. Shah clarified that the amendment's intention is purely administrative, involving non-Muslims to ensure efficient management of Waqf properties.
Shah highlighted the importance of donations, emphasizing that only personally-owned property can be donated to Waqf, and not government-owned land. He criticized those spreading misinformation among minorities, saying it's a tactic to instill fear and create vote banks through false narratives.
Addressing misconceptions about equal rights and potential discrimination, Shah reaffirmed that the bill does not infringe upon the religious rights of Muslims. He also noted that the 2013 law was made overly stringent for political gain, implying current amendments would have been unnecessary had that not occurred.
(With inputs from agencies.)
