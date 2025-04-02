Left Menu

Train Seat Dispute Leads to Violent Altercation; Suspects Arrested

A pharmaceutical company manager was assaulted by four passengers over a seat dispute on the Sachkhand Superfast Express.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 02-04-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 19:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

A pharmaceutical company manager was violently attacked by four passengers in a seat dispute on the Sachkhand Superfast Express on Wednesday morning, law enforcement officials reported. The assault left the manager, en route to a meeting in Mathura, with injuries requiring hospital treatment.

The altercation occurred in the train's general coach when four Sikh passengers allegedly attacked the manager, identified as 30-year-old Praveen Singh, with a dagger, causing severe head and wrist injuries. The incident unfolded just as the train arrived at Mathura Junction, creating chaos on the platform.

Quick-thinking police personnel on duty at the station rushed to the aid of the injured man and successfully apprehended the four perpetrators. Legal action is currently being pursued, with plans to detain the suspects further. The manager, in the meantime, is receiving medical attention at a private hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

