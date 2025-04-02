Supreme Court Overturns Ruling on FDA's E-Cigarette Ban

The U.S. Supreme Court nullified a previous judicial ruling that accused the FDA of unlawfully restricting two e-cigarette companies from selling flavored vape products deemed risky to youth health.

In a unanimous decision, the justices overturned a lower court's verdict that the FDA breached legal protocols under the Administrative Procedure Act when denying Triton Distribution and Vapetasia's product applications. Initially, a 2016 FDA rule classified e-cigarettes as tobacco products, mandating agency review similar to traditional cigarettes under the 2009 Tobacco Control Act.

Triton and Vapetasia applied in 2020 to market flavorful options like sour grape and pink lemonade, sparking criticism for allegedly targeting minors. The FDA rejected over a million such products, emphasizing flavors' appeal to youth and nicotine's dangers to developing brains. The verdict reiterates the stringent scrutiny e-cigarette makers face to prove public health benefits over youth risks in their applications.

