Youthful Showdown: India's U17 Football Team Prepares for Myanmar Matches

The India men's U17 football team is set to play two friendly matches against Myanmar in Yangon on March 3 and 5. These matches are part of their preparation for the AFC U17 Asian Cup. Previously, India played friendlies against Tajikistan and Türkiye and continues its training in Goa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2026 22:07 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 22:07 IST
In preparation for the AFC U17 Asian Cup, the Indian men's U17 football team will face Myanmar in two friendly matches scheduled for March 3 and 5 in Yangon. These matches mark key preparation steps for the team, which has already engaged in intense training and international friendlies in 2023.

The Blue Colts recently played two matches each against Tajikistan and Türkiye, gaining valuable experience on the field. Following their return from Türkiye, the team resumed rigorous training sessions in Goa, honing their skills under the watchful eye of the coaching staff.

India's youth team will compete in Group D of the AFC U17 Asian Cup, facing formidable opponents including Australia, Uzbekistan, and South Korea. With hopes of a strong tournament performance, these friendlies against Myanmar serve as crucial benchmarks for the team's readiness.

