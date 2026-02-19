Youthful Showdown: India's U17 Football Team Prepares for Myanmar Matches

In preparation for the AFC U17 Asian Cup, the Indian men's U17 football team will face Myanmar in two friendly matches scheduled for March 3 and 5 in Yangon. These matches mark key preparation steps for the team, which has already engaged in intense training and international friendlies in 2023.

The Blue Colts recently played two matches each against Tajikistan and Türkiye, gaining valuable experience on the field. Following their return from Türkiye, the team resumed rigorous training sessions in Goa, honing their skills under the watchful eye of the coaching staff.

India's youth team will compete in Group D of the AFC U17 Asian Cup, facing formidable opponents including Australia, Uzbekistan, and South Korea. With hopes of a strong tournament performance, these friendlies against Myanmar serve as crucial benchmarks for the team's readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)