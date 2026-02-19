12,000 Youth Join ‘Jai Shivaji, Jai Bharat’ Padyatra in Satara

More than 12,000 young people and citizens participated in the ‘Jai Shivaji, Jai Bharat’ Padyatra in Satara, Maharashtra, on Wednesday, marking Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti with a powerful display of youth mobilisation and cultural pride.

Organised by Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, the large-scale march formed part of a statewide outreach held simultaneously across all 36 districts of Maharashtra, reinforcing the government’s push to deepen youth participation in nation-building initiatives.

High-Level Ministerial Presence

The event was attended by senior Union and State leaders, including:

• Smt. Raksha Nikhil Khadse, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports

• Shri Shambhuraj Desai, Minister for Tourism and Guardian Minister, Satara

• Shri Shivendrasinh Bhosale, Minister of Public Works Department (PWD)

• Shri Jaykumar Gore, Minister of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Government of Maharashtra

Their presence underscored the political and cultural significance of the commemorative event in Shivaji Maharaj’s historic homeland.

Youth-Led Tribute to a Maratha Icon

Participants from across Satara district marched with slogans of “Jai Shivaji, Jai Bharat,” celebrating the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj — the 17th-century warrior king revered for his administrative reforms, military strategy, naval innovation and emphasis on inclusive governance.

The Padyatra route witnessed vibrant scenes of youth carrying saffron flags and portraits of Shivaji Maharaj, symbolising courage, swarajya (self-rule) and cultural pride.

The programme also showcased traditional martial and indigenous performances, including:

• Talwar (sword) demonstrations

• Lathi displays

• Mallakhamb performances

• Folk and cultural art forms of Maharashtra

These performances highlighted Maharashtra’s martial heritage and reinforced the event’s emphasis on physical discipline, cultural continuity and youth empowerment.

Call for Nation-Building and Viksit Bharat

Addressing the gathering, Smt. Raksha Nikhil Khadse urged young citizens to draw inspiration from Shivaji Maharaj’s visionary leadership and commitment to just governance.

She emphasised that disciplined, value-based and service-oriented youth engagement is central to realising the national vision of Viksit Bharat (Developed India) and strengthening Rashtriya Chetna (national consciousness).

“The leadership, courage and statecraft of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj remain a guiding force for our youth. It is through constructive participation and patriotic resolve that the Yuva Shakti can contribute meaningfully to nation-building,” she said.

Mobilising the Amrit Peedhi

The Satara Padyatra forms part of MY Bharat’s broader strategy to channelise the energy of the Amrit Peedhi — the generation coming of age during India’s Amrit Kaal (the 25-year period leading up to 2047, marking 100 years of Independence).

Through participatory initiatives such as mass marches, cultural engagement programmes and youth-led activities, MY Bharat aims to strengthen Jan Bhagidari (people’s participation) and deepen young citizens’ connection with India’s civilisational heritage and national icons.

Officials described the successful execution of the Padyatra across Maharashtra as evidence of growing youth mobilisation around cultural identity, patriotism and public service.

The Satara event, held in the land closely associated with Shivaji Maharaj’s legacy, was seen as both a tribute to history and a forward-looking call to action for India’s next generation.