Gujarat HC Quadruples Compensation for Minor Rape Survivor

The Gujarat High Court increased compensation for a minor rape survivor from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 12.75 lakh. The trial court's initial award was deemed inadequate given the aggravating circumstances she endured. The High Court ordered the State Legal Services Authority to release the revised compensation amount.

The Gujarat High Court has significantly increased the compensation awarded to a minor rape victim, pushing the amount from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 12.75 lakh. The decision comes after a trial court failed to provide adequate reasoning for the lower compensation.

The case, which involved a 14-year-old girl who was repeatedly raped and impregnated in 2018, was initially handled by a special court under the POCSO Act. Dissatisfied with the modest compensation, the victim's family approached the High Court for re-evaluation.

Justice Vimal K Vyas, acknowledging the victim's severe physical and mental distress, directed the State Legal Services Authority to remit the revised compensation. The court highlighted that under the Gujarat Victim Compensation Scheme, 2019, minors are entitled to a higher compensation ceiling.

