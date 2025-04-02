HHRC Rebukes Gurugram Municipal Corporation Over Unsafe Buildings

The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has strongly criticized the Gurugram Municipal Corporation for what it calls the 'inaction' regarding 54 buildings that have been declared 'unsafe' in the city. The commission has demanded that the municipal commissioner present themselves at the next hearing to provide a comprehensive explanation.

Led by Justice Lalit Batra, the panel expressed grave concerns regarding the municipal body's inefficiency. This issue gained prominence after a tragic collapse at Chintels Paradiso Society in February 2022, which resulted in two deaths and one injury. The case is currently under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation, which has already filed two chargesheets listing 11 accused.

The HHRC report reveals that 183 buildings were identified as dangerous, with only 152 inspected so far. Initially, 80 were considered hazardous, but recent assessments reduced this number to 54, leaving many still uninspected. The commission has warned that any further negligence will pose a direct threat to public safety and a failure on the part of municipal authorities.

