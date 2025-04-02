Tragic Family Dispute Ends in Fatal Attack with Sickle

An elderly woman, identified as Shantibai, was killed following an attack by her younger sister-in-law, wielding a sickle, in Alod Village on Wednesday morning, police confirmed.

The tragic incident transpired during an argument over domestic issues while the two women were working in a field harvesting crops. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, Shantibai died during treatment after being transferred to SRG Hospital in Jhalawar.

Circle Inspector Rajendra Meena of Chechat police station stated that the accused is yet to be detained. A case has been registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the investigation continues as the victim's body was returned to her family post-mortem.

(With inputs from agencies.)