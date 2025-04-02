Left Menu

Tragic Family Dispute Ends in Fatal Attack with Sickle

In Alod Village, a domestic dispute led to the fatal attack of Shantibai by her sister-in-law using a sickle while harvesting crops. Despite emergency treatment, Shantibai succumbed to her injuries. The accused is being sought by police, and a case has been registered under relevant legal sections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 02-04-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 21:42 IST
Tragic Family Dispute Ends in Fatal Attack with Sickle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An elderly woman, identified as Shantibai, was killed following an attack by her younger sister-in-law, wielding a sickle, in Alod Village on Wednesday morning, police confirmed.

The tragic incident transpired during an argument over domestic issues while the two women were working in a field harvesting crops. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, Shantibai died during treatment after being transferred to SRG Hospital in Jhalawar.

Circle Inspector Rajendra Meena of Chechat police station stated that the accused is yet to be detained. A case has been registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the investigation continues as the victim's body was returned to her family post-mortem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025