In a pivotal diplomatic move, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht Ravanchi engaged in discussions with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov. The two officials concentrated on Tehran's nuclear programme, with an emphasis on curbing tensions they attribute to Western countries.

The Russian Foreign Ministry highlighted their mutual agreement on the unlawfulness of military strikes against Iran's nuclear infrastructure, warning about catastrophic consequences for both the Middle East and the international community. This stance aligns with previous Russian commitments to promoting stability through dialogue.

Despite the Kremlin's earlier proposal to mediate U.S.-Iran discussions, U.S. President Donald Trump issued a stern warning on NBC News, suggesting Iran could face military and economic penalties should they persist in rejecting direct negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)