Love Affair Turns Deadly: Life Sentence for Five in 2018 Murder Case

In a gripping turn of events, a local court on Wednesday sentenced five individuals, including a father and his sons, to life imprisonment in connection with a 2018 murder case. The tragic incident stemmed from a complicated love affair, leading to the brutal killing of a young man named Sanjeev.

According to District Government Advocate Babita Verma, the murder was orchestrated by Gulab Singh, his sons Pammi and Johnny, and their accomplices Sunny and Rahul. The crime, which attempted to be concealed by burning Sanjeev's body in a car, was reported by Sanjeev's cousin, Vikas Kumar, on December 5, 2018.

The court, presided over by Additional District Sessions Judge Om Prakash, found the accused guilty under sections 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code. The judge not only sentenced the culprits to life imprisonment but also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 each, highlighting the severity of the crime that shook the local community.

