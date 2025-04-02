Boeing Seeks Revised Plea Deal Over 737 MAX Allegations
Boeing is negotiating a revised plea agreement with the Justice Department regarding alleged misrepresentations to U.S. regulators about the 737 MAX's key system. CEO Kelly Ortberg mentioned this development at a Senate hearing. The company's previous plea to fraud charges included a potential $487.2 million fine after fatal crashes.
Boeing is actively engaging with the Justice Department to renegotiate a plea agreement concerning its alleged misrepresentations to U.S. regulators about the 737 MAX aircraft system, CEO Kelly Ortberg disclosed on Wednesday.
During a Senate hearing, Ortberg revealed that Boeing aims to reach a new agreement following a judge's rejection of the initial deal. He emphasized his desire for a swift resolution, stating, "I want this resolved as fast as anybody."
In July, Boeing faced a guilty plea for criminal fraud conspiracy after two deadly 737 MAX crashes, with a judge setting a June 23 trial date if no final agreement is reached. The company also agreed to pay a potential fine of up to $487.2 million.
