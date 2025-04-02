Left Menu

Boeing Seeks Revised Plea Deal Over 737 MAX Allegations

Boeing is negotiating a revised plea agreement with the Justice Department regarding alleged misrepresentations to U.S. regulators about the 737 MAX's key system. CEO Kelly Ortberg mentioned this development at a Senate hearing. The company's previous plea to fraud charges included a potential $487.2 million fine after fatal crashes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 02-04-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 22:03 IST
Boeing Seeks Revised Plea Deal Over 737 MAX Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Boeing is actively engaging with the Justice Department to renegotiate a plea agreement concerning its alleged misrepresentations to U.S. regulators about the 737 MAX aircraft system, CEO Kelly Ortberg disclosed on Wednesday.

During a Senate hearing, Ortberg revealed that Boeing aims to reach a new agreement following a judge's rejection of the initial deal. He emphasized his desire for a swift resolution, stating, "I want this resolved as fast as anybody."

In July, Boeing faced a guilty plea for criminal fraud conspiracy after two deadly 737 MAX crashes, with a judge setting a June 23 trial date if no final agreement is reached. The company also agreed to pay a potential fine of up to $487.2 million.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025