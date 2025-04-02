Boeing Seeks Revised Plea Deal Over 737 MAX Allegations

Boeing is actively engaging with the Justice Department to renegotiate a plea agreement concerning its alleged misrepresentations to U.S. regulators about the 737 MAX aircraft system, CEO Kelly Ortberg disclosed on Wednesday.

During a Senate hearing, Ortberg revealed that Boeing aims to reach a new agreement following a judge's rejection of the initial deal. He emphasized his desire for a swift resolution, stating, "I want this resolved as fast as anybody."

In July, Boeing faced a guilty plea for criminal fraud conspiracy after two deadly 737 MAX crashes, with a judge setting a June 23 trial date if no final agreement is reached. The company also agreed to pay a potential fine of up to $487.2 million.

