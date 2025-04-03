Myanmar Earthquake: Rising Death Toll and Humanitarian Crisis

The devastating earthquake in Myanmar has resulted in a tragic death toll of 3,085, as confirmed by the nation's military-led government.

As search and rescue operations continue, the military also reported 4,715 injuries and 341 missing individuals. The disaster centered near Mandalay, toppling buildings and severing communications in the region.

The United Nations highlights a dire humanitarian scenario, intensified by the quake, with over 3 million displaced. The military's ceasefire aims to facilitate aid, though concerns persist about potential conflicts with resistance groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)