Myanmar Earthquake: Rising Death Toll and Humanitarian Crisis

The powerful earthquake in Myanmar has claimed 3,085 lives, with injuries and missing persons reported. The military, ruling since a 2021 coup, declared a ceasefire amid the chaos. The disaster exacerbates an existing humanitarian crisis, with millions displaced and in need of aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 03-04-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 11:12 IST
The devastating earthquake in Myanmar has resulted in a tragic death toll of 3,085, as confirmed by the nation's military-led government.

As search and rescue operations continue, the military also reported 4,715 injuries and 341 missing individuals. The disaster centered near Mandalay, toppling buildings and severing communications in the region.

The United Nations highlights a dire humanitarian scenario, intensified by the quake, with over 3 million displaced. The military's ceasefire aims to facilitate aid, though concerns persist about potential conflicts with resistance groups.

