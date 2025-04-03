$2.45M Boost for Regional Tourism: Govt Opens Second Round of Events Fund

In a significant move to further stimulate New Zealand’s regional economies, Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston has announced the launch of a second multi-million dollar funding round aimed at boosting regional tourism through locally hosted events.

Speaking at the University of Otago Tourism Policy School in Queenstown, Minister Upston revealed that $2.45 million has been allocated for the second round of the Regional Events Promotion Fund, a government initiative focused on encouraging domestic and international tourists to explore destinations outside the country’s main urban centres and peak travel periods.

Supporting Economic Growth Through Tourism

“We know a successful tourism and hospitality sector is crucial for growing our economy,” said Minister Upston. “Tourism is one of our key economic pillars, contributing nearly $38 billion in expenditure and supporting close to 200,000 jobs across New Zealand.”

Upston emphasised that tourism is central to the Government’s broader economic strategy, citing its potential to create jobs, boost local businesses, and attract long-term investment in smaller communities.

Focus on Undiscovered Regions and Off-Peak Travel

A core goal of the funding initiative is to drive visitation to lesser-known or traditionally under-visited regions, especially during off-peak seasons. Minister Upston encouraged regional tourism organisations to get creative and pitch events that can stimulate local economies and attract travelers beyond the usual tourist trail.

“In this second round, I’m particularly keen to encourage regions which might not traditionally have seen a high volume of domestic tourists to host events which will drive spending and activity in their communities,” she said.

According to the Minister, hosting dynamic, locally-inspired events is one of the most effective ways to draw attention to unique regional offerings and distribute the economic benefits of tourism more evenly across the country.

A Track Record of Success and Ongoing Investment

The first round of the fund proved highly successful, with 132 regional events receiving support and a total of $2.375 million allocated. The events ranged from cultural festivals and food fairs to sporting competitions and music events, all designed to stimulate regional travel and enhance local visitor experiences.

Minister Upston highlighted the Government’s broader commitment to the tourism sector, announcing a series of recent investments aimed at enhancing New Zealand’s visitor offerings:

$500,000 to market New Zealand to Australian tourists as the ultimate "go now" destination

$30 million to support conservation-based visitor experiences and sustainable tourism

$9 million to enhance infrastructure for the popular Great Rides cycle trails

$3 million from the International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy to help attract high-value business events

“These initiatives reflect our confidence in tourism as a driver of long-term economic prosperity and community wellbeing,” Upston added.

Applications Now Open

Regional tourism organisations across the country are now invited to apply for the second round of the Regional Events Promotion Fund. Applications are open immediately, and decisions on funding allocations are expected to be announced in May 2025.

Upston urged all interested regions to bring forward “big ideas” that can captivate both domestic and international visitors and reinforce New Zealand’s reputation as a vibrant and welcoming destination.

“New Zealand tourism is open for business,” she concluded. “2025 is our opportunity to shine on the world stage and show off everything our regions have to offer. I look forward to seeing the creativity and ambition from communities across the country.”

For more information on eligibility criteria and how to apply, regional tourism organisations are encouraged to visit the official government tourism website or contact the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE).