Community Rallies for Justice: Support Pours in for Slain Sarpanch's Family
Residents of Maharashtra's Latur district collected Rs 21 lakh for the family of Santosh Deshmukh, a sarpanch from Beed, who was murdered resisting extortion. Local MLA Abhimanyu Pawar delivered the funds, following community appeals. The case spurred outrage and led to arrests under MCOCA, involving alleged politically connected individuals.
In a heartwarming show of solidarity, residents of Maharashtra's Latur district have pooled together Rs 21 lakh to support the family of Santosh Deshmukh, the slain sarpanch of Beed district.
Deshmukh, who led Massajog village, was gruesomely killed on December 9 following his resistance to an extortion attempt linked to a windmill project in the area. The funds were handed over to his family by local MLA Abhimanyu Pawar, who had earlier urged his constituents to stand by the bereaved family.
The tragic killing has sparked significant outrage across the state, further inflamed by the alleged involvement of politically connected individuals. Eight arrests have been made under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), including that of Dhananjay Munde's aide, Walmik Karad.
