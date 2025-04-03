Hungary's Bold Exit: A Stance Against the ICC and Allegations of Bias
Hungary announced its withdrawal from the International Criminal Court following accusations against Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu. This decision comes amid claims of the ICC’s political bias and antisemitism. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expressed disregard for the ICC’s arrest warrant for Netanyahu, citing U.S. sanctions as a factor.
In a significant diplomatic move, Hungary declared its intention to exit the International Criminal Court (ICC), following the court's arrest warrant for Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu. The decision underscores Hungary’s stance against what it perceives as the ICC's politicization and antisemitic motivations.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban rebuked the ICC, criticizing the arrest warrant as an unacceptable breach of Hungary’s sovereignty. With Netanyahu in Budapest for a state visit, Orban reaffirmed Hungary's support for its ally and outlined plans to initiate the withdrawal process immediately.
The announcement highlights Hungary's reaction to international legal controversies, including the ICC's charges against Netanyahu involving alleged war crimes in Gaza. Meanwhile, the backdrop of U.S. sanctions on the ICC prosecutor adds another layer to Hungary's dramatic exit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mass Ethnic Cleansing Risk: UN Warns of Israeli Actions in Palestine
Israel’s West Bank Settlement Expansion Intensifies Amid International Condemnation: UN Report Highlights Violations of International Law
Escalation in Gaza: Renewed Israeli Strikes Intensify Conflict
Rising Tensions: Israel-Hamas Conflict Endangers Peace Hopes
Israeli Tech Aids Delhi Police in Solving Rs 80 Lakh Heist