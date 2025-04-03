Left Menu

Hungary's Bold Exit: A Stance Against the ICC and Allegations of Bias

Hungary announced its withdrawal from the International Criminal Court following accusations against Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu. This decision comes amid claims of the ICC’s political bias and antisemitism. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expressed disregard for the ICC’s arrest warrant for Netanyahu, citing U.S. sanctions as a factor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 13:49 IST
Benjamin Netanyahu Image Credit: Wikipedia

In a significant diplomatic move, Hungary declared its intention to exit the International Criminal Court (ICC), following the court's arrest warrant for Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu. The decision underscores Hungary’s stance against what it perceives as the ICC's politicization and antisemitic motivations.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban rebuked the ICC, criticizing the arrest warrant as an unacceptable breach of Hungary’s sovereignty. With Netanyahu in Budapest for a state visit, Orban reaffirmed Hungary's support for its ally and outlined plans to initiate the withdrawal process immediately.

The announcement highlights Hungary's reaction to international legal controversies, including the ICC's charges against Netanyahu involving alleged war crimes in Gaza. Meanwhile, the backdrop of U.S. sanctions on the ICC prosecutor adds another layer to Hungary's dramatic exit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

