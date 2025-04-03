Operation Brahma: NDRF's Rescue Mission in Earthquake-Hit Myanmar

The recent 7.7-magnitude earthquake that shattered Myanmar, causing over 3,000 fatalities, saw India dispatch its National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) under the banner of 'Operation Brahma' to aid recovery efforts.

The NDRF teams, respecting local customs and sentiments, retrieved bodies, preserved dignity, and facilitated disaster relief efforts, earning gratitude from local communities in Mandalay.

Besides handling recovery, the Indian Army established a field hospital and provided essential supplies and medical care to hundreds, illustrating an international humanitarian effort in the face of disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)