Operation Brahma: NDRF's Rescue Mission in Earthquake-Hit Myanmar

Following a devastating earthquake in Myanmar, the Indian National Disaster Response Force led a mission called 'Operation Brahma' to aid in recovery efforts. Respecting local customs, they carefully retrieved bodies, set up a field hospital, and provided crucial assistance, earning gratitude from local communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mandalay | Updated: 03-04-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 15:09 IST
Operation Brahma: NDRF's Rescue Mission in Earthquake-Hit Myanmar
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@UNICEF)
  • Country:
  • Myanmar

The recent 7.7-magnitude earthquake that shattered Myanmar, causing over 3,000 fatalities, saw India dispatch its National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) under the banner of 'Operation Brahma' to aid recovery efforts.

The NDRF teams, respecting local customs and sentiments, retrieved bodies, preserved dignity, and facilitated disaster relief efforts, earning gratitude from local communities in Mandalay.

Besides handling recovery, the Indian Army established a field hospital and provided essential supplies and medical care to hundreds, illustrating an international humanitarian effort in the face of disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)

