Savage Assault: Teen Attacked in Panchopiran

A 17-year-old boy, Abhishek Verma, was brutally attacked by five individuals in Panchopiran, resulting in severe injuries. The attackers used a sharp-edged weapon and specifically targeted his private parts. An FIR has been filed, and the police are conducting an investigation into the incident, which occurred late Wednesday night.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 03-04-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 15:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A brutal assault left 17-year-old Abhishek Verma seriously injured in Panchopiran late Wednesday night. According to police reports, Verma was attacked by a group of five individuals as he returned to his home in Dubepur village.

The attackers, some of whom had masked their identities with handkerchiefs and a turban, intercepted him at around 11 pm. They initially misbehaved with Verma and issued a warning for him to 'mend his ways.' When Verma resisted, three members of the group assaulted him with a sharp-edged weapon, specifically targeting his private parts.

Kotwali Nagar Inspector Narad Muni Singh confirmed that an FIR has been registered based on a complaint from Verma's family. The authorities are actively pursuing legal action and investigating the case. Verma is currently receiving treatment at Government Medical College.

(With inputs from agencies.)

