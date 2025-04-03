Savage Assault: Teen Attacked in Panchopiran
A 17-year-old boy, Abhishek Verma, was brutally attacked by five individuals in Panchopiran, resulting in severe injuries. The attackers used a sharp-edged weapon and specifically targeted his private parts. An FIR has been filed, and the police are conducting an investigation into the incident, which occurred late Wednesday night.
A brutal assault left 17-year-old Abhishek Verma seriously injured in Panchopiran late Wednesday night. According to police reports, Verma was attacked by a group of five individuals as he returned to his home in Dubepur village.
The attackers, some of whom had masked their identities with handkerchiefs and a turban, intercepted him at around 11 pm. They initially misbehaved with Verma and issued a warning for him to 'mend his ways.' When Verma resisted, three members of the group assaulted him with a sharp-edged weapon, specifically targeting his private parts.
Kotwali Nagar Inspector Narad Muni Singh confirmed that an FIR has been registered based on a complaint from Verma's family. The authorities are actively pursuing legal action and investigating the case. Verma is currently receiving treatment at Government Medical College.
(With inputs from agencies.)
