Savage Assault: Teen Attacked in Panchopiran

A brutal assault left 17-year-old Abhishek Verma seriously injured in Panchopiran late Wednesday night. According to police reports, Verma was attacked by a group of five individuals as he returned to his home in Dubepur village.

The attackers, some of whom had masked their identities with handkerchiefs and a turban, intercepted him at around 11 pm. They initially misbehaved with Verma and issued a warning for him to 'mend his ways.' When Verma resisted, three members of the group assaulted him with a sharp-edged weapon, specifically targeting his private parts.

Kotwali Nagar Inspector Narad Muni Singh confirmed that an FIR has been registered based on a complaint from Verma's family. The authorities are actively pursuing legal action and investigating the case. Verma is currently receiving treatment at Government Medical College.

(With inputs from agencies.)