Tragic Capsizing in Aegean Sea: Migrant Lives Lost

A tragic accident in the Aegean Sea led to the loss of at least seven lives, including two children, when a boat carrying migrants capsized. The vessel was en route from Turkiye to a nearby Greek island. Greece's coast guard has confirmed the recovery of the bodies, while 23 individuals have been rescued.

Authorities from both Greece and Turkiye have launched extensive search and rescue operations following the incident. Turkiye's state media reported that their coast guard responded after a rubber dinghy sank in the sea between the Turkish mainland and Lesbos. The rescued migrants have been hospitalized, and the search for potential victims continues.

The cause of the overturn remains unclear, despite reportedly favorable weather conditions. Greece is a major entry point for migrants fleeing conflict and poverty from various regions, embarking on perilous journeys across the Aegean to the EU. Recent measures to curb such crossings include increased patrols and monitoring of smuggling activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)