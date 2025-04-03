Left Menu

Tragic Capsizing in Aegean Sea: Migrant Lives Lost

A migrant boat traveling from Turkiye to a Greek island capsized, causing the death of at least seven people, including children. The incident has prompted a search and rescue operation by Greek and Turkish coast guards, highlighting ongoing migrant challenges in the Aegean Sea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 03-04-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 16:42 IST
Tragic Capsizing in Aegean Sea: Migrant Lives Lost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Greece

A tragic accident in the Aegean Sea led to the loss of at least seven lives, including two children, when a boat carrying migrants capsized. The vessel was en route from Turkiye to a nearby Greek island. Greece's coast guard has confirmed the recovery of the bodies, while 23 individuals have been rescued.

Authorities from both Greece and Turkiye have launched extensive search and rescue operations following the incident. Turkiye's state media reported that their coast guard responded after a rubber dinghy sank in the sea between the Turkish mainland and Lesbos. The rescued migrants have been hospitalized, and the search for potential victims continues.

The cause of the overturn remains unclear, despite reportedly favorable weather conditions. Greece is a major entry point for migrants fleeing conflict and poverty from various regions, embarking on perilous journeys across the Aegean to the EU. Recent measures to curb such crossings include increased patrols and monitoring of smuggling activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025