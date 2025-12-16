Left Menu

Daring Leopard Rescue in Maharashtra

A young leopard was rescued from a well by the forest department in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The incident occurred at Dorli Gangaji village in the Kalmeshwar range. Quick response from the Forest Range Officer and a Rapid Rescue Team ensured the feline's safe retrieval without any injury.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 16-12-2025 23:49 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 23:49 IST
Daring Leopard Rescue in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A daring rescue unfolded in Maharashtra's Nagpur district as forest officials successfully saved a young leopard from a perilous situation.

The incident took place at Dorli Gangaji village in the Kalmeshwar range, approximately 40 kilometers from Nagpur, where the leopard had accidentally fallen into a well.

Forest Range Officer P R Shirpurkar, upon receiving the alert, quickly initiated a response involving the Rapid Rescue Team. Thanks to their determined efforts, the one-year-old leopard was safely extracted without any injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, reports AP.

Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, ...

 Global
2
Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Tensions

Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Te...

 Global
3
Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

 New Zealand
4
NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI raises productivity but fuels new technostress for young workers

South Asian SMEs face digital turning point as AI adoption accelerates

From scripts to social agents: AI bots now shape politics, markets, and public opinion

Human–AI partnerships emerge as blueprint for future education systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025