Daring Leopard Rescue in Maharashtra
A young leopard was rescued from a well by the forest department in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The incident occurred at Dorli Gangaji village in the Kalmeshwar range. Quick response from the Forest Range Officer and a Rapid Rescue Team ensured the feline's safe retrieval without any injury.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 16-12-2025 23:49 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 23:49 IST
- Country:
- India
A daring rescue unfolded in Maharashtra's Nagpur district as forest officials successfully saved a young leopard from a perilous situation.
The incident took place at Dorli Gangaji village in the Kalmeshwar range, approximately 40 kilometers from Nagpur, where the leopard had accidentally fallen into a well.
Forest Range Officer P R Shirpurkar, upon receiving the alert, quickly initiated a response involving the Rapid Rescue Team. Thanks to their determined efforts, the one-year-old leopard was safely extracted without any injuries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- leopard
- rescue
- Nagpur
- forest department
- Dorli Gangaji
- Kalmeshwar
- well
- officials
- safe retrieval