Daring Leopard Rescue in Maharashtra

A daring rescue unfolded in Maharashtra's Nagpur district as forest officials successfully saved a young leopard from a perilous situation.

The incident took place at Dorli Gangaji village in the Kalmeshwar range, approximately 40 kilometers from Nagpur, where the leopard had accidentally fallen into a well.

Forest Range Officer P R Shirpurkar, upon receiving the alert, quickly initiated a response involving the Rapid Rescue Team. Thanks to their determined efforts, the one-year-old leopard was safely extracted without any injuries.

