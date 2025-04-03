Left Menu

High Court Delays Hyderabad Land Dispute Verdict Amid Student Protests

The Telangana High Court has postponed the hearing on a controversial 400-acre land dispute adjacent to the University of Hyderabad, now set for April 7. The court ordered a temporary halt on land development, amidst Supreme Court directives and protests from student groups and political parties against the state government's plans.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana High Court has delayed the hearing on a heated land dispute involving 400 acres next to the University of Hyderabad, rescheduling it for April 7. The court ordered the state to suspend all work on the parcel temporarily.

This pause comes following the Supreme Court's instruction to the Telangana Chief Secretary to prevent tree felling in the Kancha Gachibowli forest area until further notice. The state's plans to boost its IT infrastructure on this large tract of land have faced opposition from local student groups and political parties alike.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing the state, mentioned potential investments of Rs 50,000 crore, expecting to generate five lakh jobs. Despite these prospects, tension remains high as the BJP and BRS have joined the University of Hyderabad students in opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

